Squads Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 30.10.2026

T20

BRH
BRH
SYS
SYS

Playing

BRH
BRH
SYS
SYS
First TeamSecond Team
de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Harris Grace

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Henry Chinelle

all rounder

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Bench

BRH
BRH
SYS
SYS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet