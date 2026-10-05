Squads Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 30.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Ginger Sienna
batsman
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Hancock Nicola
bowler
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Harris Grace
all rounder
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Knott Charli
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
O Neil Annie
batsman
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
Parsons Grace
bowler
Villiers Mady
bowler
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Match has not started yet