Match details Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 30.10.2026

T20

BRH
BRH
SYS
SYS

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 30, 2026 08:10 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

Playersde Klerk Nadine, Ginger Sienna, Glenn Sarah, Hamilton Lucy, Hancock Nicola, Harris Grace, Henry Chinelle, Jonassen Jess, Knott Charli, O Neil Annie, Parsons Grace, Redmayne Georgia, Rodrigues Jemimah
Benchno information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersBray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Cheatle Lauren, Dunkley Sophia, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kerr Amelia, Perry Ellyse, Sippel Courtney Grace, Villiers Mady
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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