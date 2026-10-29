19.2 W OUT! Gibson gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off again. Smith shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, AE Jones whips the bails off, and Smith is out

18.6 1 OUT! Gibson gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off again. Smith shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, AE Jones whips the bails off, and Smith is out

18.5 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! Over the wicket, full toss, on line. Johnston pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Dean down the ground.

18.4 W OUT! Stumped. Around the wicket to Carey, Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. She shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive. The glovework by AE Jones is tidy. MELBOURNE STARS appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Carey is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.

17.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Carey goes back and plays a cut for 1 run. Tidy fielding by McKenna prevents a boundary.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Henry gets forward and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

17.2 . Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Henry moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

17.1 . Dean pitches one up, outside off once more. Henry gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

16.3 1 Garth comes over the wicket to Henry. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Henry gets forward and drives for one run.

15.6 W OUT! Gibson breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green pushes forward and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Green has to go

15.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Green rocks back and inside edges

15.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the back foot and slices a cut

15.3 4 And again! Gibson drops one in short, outside off stump again. Green rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

15.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Carey gets forward and drives shakily through the leg side field for a single run.

15.1 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Carey pushes forward and plays a square cut back behind point for four runs.

14.5 . Full ball, on line. Carey advances and drives poorly

14.2 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

14.1 W OUT! Dean gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Graham creates room but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Graham has to go

13.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Graham moves onto the front foot and plays a drive behind point for four runs.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and pulls averagely down the ground.

13.2 2 Full ball, on line. Graham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

13.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Carey gets forward and glances behind square for 1 run.

12.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Graham gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side field.

12.5 4 FOUR! Day now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Graham gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Good length from Day, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Carey advances and drives for 1 run.

12.3 2 Day now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off. Carey rocks back and slices a cut for two runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Day now coming over the wicket to Carey. Full ball, on line. Carey advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

12.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Graham advances down the pitch and drives sloppily down the ground for 1 run.

11.6 . Sutherland now coming around the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Carey steps back and drives through the off side field.

11.4 . Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off again. Graham moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance. MELBOURNE STARS appeal for LBW, however Graham is given not out. MELBOURNE STARS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

11.3 4 FOUR! Sutherland comes over the wicket. Good length, outside off again. Graham pushes forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

11.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Carey gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump. Lee pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Lanning on the off side.

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Carey moves onto the front foot and pulls shakily for a single run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Carey moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

10.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Carey backs away but misses while attempting a square cut

8.5 1 Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Lee gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a leg glance for a run back behind square.

8.1 1 Good length from Sutherland, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lee gets on the front foot and defends for a run behind square.

7.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Trenaman pushes forward and sweeps averagely behind square.

6.2 1 Good line and length. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

4.5 1 On a good line and length from Day but angled across. Lee goes back and drives for one run through the on side field.

4.2 1 Day pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Lee pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a glance for a single run. MELBOURNE STARS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

3.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Trenaman goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Lee plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Athapaththu. She gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lee advances, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. MELBOURNE STARS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

0.4 . Good line and length. Lee pushes forward and defends

19.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Gibson shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

19.5 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Gibson pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

19.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Strano. Gibson shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs.

19.3 . Full, on a good line. Gibson advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.

19.2 2 Full ball, outside off again. Gibson gets forward and sweeps averagely down the ground for a pair of runs.

19.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Garth shuffles down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for a run.

18.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Gibson shuffles down the pitch and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

18.3 3 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump. Garth pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 3 runs behind point.

17.4 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, on line. Sutherland gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Sutherland is on her way

17.3 4 FOUR! Graham pitches one up, outside off. Sutherland pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

16.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Sutherland gets forward and plays a sloppy pull down the ground.

16.1 4 FOUR MORE! Sutherland brings up her fifty with a boundary! Back of a length from Carey, pitching outside off stump again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Sutherland pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

14.2 . DROPPED! Length ball, outside off once again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Lee.

13.3 5w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Lanning moves onto the front foot and misses while trying a flick, but it beats the wicketkeeper and runs to the rope for five wides.

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lanning goes back and eases a wild drive

13.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. Lanning gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

12.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Sutherland advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Strano costing HOBART HURRICANES one run.

12.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Sutherland pushes forward and punches a drive

11.5 4 FOUR MORE! Lanning brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off again. Lanning gets on the front foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

11.3 2w Wide. Back of a length, on a good line but angled sharply across Sutherland and down the leg side. She moves onto the front foot and makes no contact while attempting a pull, however it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides. The ball is misfielded by Lee.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Lanning gets on the front foot and square cuts for 4 runs behind point.

9.6 1 Yorker, outside off once again. Sutherland gets forward and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

9.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, on leg stump. Sutherland gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

8.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Sutherland gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a single run.

8.2 1 Good length from Graham, pitching outside off stump. Lanning gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Sutherland gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Sutherland goes back and flicks a glance for one run.

7.3 2 Back of a length from Strano, outside off stump. Sutherland pushes forward and pulls for two runs.

7.1 . Good length, outside off again. Sutherland gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to defend

6.5 . Length ball, outside off. Lanning advances down the pitch and drives

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Lanning goes back and drives poorly

6.1 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Smith, outside off. AE Jones advances down the pitch and is struck on the body while attempting to play a scoop. She is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Lee.