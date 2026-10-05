Match details Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League, Women 29.10.2026

T20

MES
MES
HOH
HOH

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 29, 2026 08:10 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Day Sophie, Garth Kim, Gibson Maisy, Hayward Ella, Jones Amy, Kamboj Jasmine, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Mackeon Ines, McKenna Rhys, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Sutherland Annabel
Benchno information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersGraham Heather, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Smith Lauren, Smith Linsey, Strano Molly, Villani Elyse, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet