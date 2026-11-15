Highlights Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 15.11.2026
OUT! Wareham gets one through! Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angled across. Gardner advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Gardner is bowled
OUT! Wareham gets one through! Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angled across. Gardner advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Gardner is bowled
FOUR! Dunkley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Gardner allows it to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for a bye.
Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Dunkley gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Dunkley advances and drives for 1 run.
Full toss, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Dunkley. She gets forward and pulls for four runs.
Back of a length from Illingworth, outside off stump once more. Dunkley advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and flicks a glance for 2 runs through the leg side field.
Good length, outside off. Dunkley pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a scoop. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal for LBW, however Dunkley is given not out. MELBOURNE RENEGADES call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Dunkley is not out.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Dunkley pushes forward and pulls for 1 run behind square.
Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Perry. She moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run past the bowler. Tidy work in the field by Tryon saves a certain boundary.