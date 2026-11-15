8.6 . OUT! Wareham gets one through! Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angled across. Gardner advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Gardner is bowled

17.4 W OUT! Wareham gets one through! Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angled across. Gardner advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Gardner is bowled

15.4 4 FOUR! Dunkley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

15.3 1b Gardner allows it to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for a bye.

9.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Dunkley gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

6.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Dunkley advances and drives for 1 run.

6.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Dunkley. She gets forward and pulls for four runs.

4.6 2 Back of a length from Illingworth, outside off stump once more. Dunkley advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

4.2 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and flicks a glance for 2 runs through the leg side field.

1.2 . Good length, outside off. Dunkley pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a scoop. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal for LBW, however Dunkley is given not out. MELBOURNE RENEGADES call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Dunkley is not out.

0.4 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Dunkley pushes forward and pulls for 1 run behind square.