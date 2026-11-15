Highlights Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 15.11.2026

Live
T20

SYS
SYS

152

MER
MER

(10 ov.) 55/4

8.6
.

OUT! Wareham gets one through! Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angled across. Gardner advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Gardner is bowled

17.4
W

OUT! Wareham gets one through! Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angled across. Gardner advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Gardner is bowled

15.4
4

FOUR! Dunkley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

15.3
1b

Gardner allows it to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for a bye.

9.4
1

Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Dunkley gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

6.5
1

Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Dunkley advances and drives for 1 run.

6.3
1

Full toss, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

6.2
4

FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Dunkley. She gets forward and pulls for four runs.

4.6
2

Back of a length from Illingworth, outside off stump once more. Dunkley advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

4.2
2

Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and flicks a glance for 2 runs through the leg side field.

1.2
.

Good length, outside off. Dunkley pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a scoop. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal for LBW, however Dunkley is given not out. MELBOURNE RENEGADES call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Dunkley is not out.

0.4
1

Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Dunkley pushes forward and pulls for 1 run behind square.

0.3
1

Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Perry. She moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run past the bowler. Tidy work in the field by Tryon saves a certain boundary.