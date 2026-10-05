Match details Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 15.11.2026

T20

SYS
SYS
MER
MER

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersBray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Cheatle Lauren, Dunkley Sophia, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kerr Amelia, Perry Ellyse, Sippel Courtney Grace, Villiers Mady
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersCapsey Alice, De Broughe Emma, Dottin Deandra, Flintoff Tess, Illingworth Milly, Matthews Hayley, Mclennan Charli, Stalenberg Naomi
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet