Squads Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 15.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
Villiers Mady
bowler
Match has not started yet