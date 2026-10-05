Squads Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 15.11.2026

T20

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SYS
MER
MER

Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Bench

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MER
MER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet