19.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Garth rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

19.5 2 Full toss, on a good line. Garth pushes forward and guides a glance for two runs on the leg side.

19.4 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Garth moves onto the back foot and plays a poor reverse sweep for a pair of runs.

19.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. McKenna pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

19.2 3 Good length, outside off stump once again. Garth gets on the back foot and drives for three runs back through point. Tidy work in the field by Learoyd saves a certain boundary.

19.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. McKenna rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

18.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Garth gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

18.5 1 Full, outside off stump again. Garth pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

18.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. McKenna gets forward and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

18.3 1 Full, on line once again. Garth pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

18.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. McKenna pushes forward and glances down the ground for 1 run.

18.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Garth goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.6 3 Full toss, on a good line. Garth moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 3 runs.

17.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Garth gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive behind square on the leg side.

17.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Garth advances and defends on the off side.

17.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Garth gets forward and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

17.2 . Full, outside off stump. Garth gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

17.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across McKenna. She moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run.

16.6 W OUT! Hancock breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Stalenberg advances down the pitch and lofts a mediocre cut, and is caught by Litchfield

16.5 1 On a good line and length. McKenna gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull behind square for 1 run.

16.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. McKenna moves down the pitch and drives through the off side.

16.3 W OUT! Hancock breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Prestwidge gets on the front foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Learoyd

16.2 1 Hancock pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Hancock pitches one up, outside off. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for four runs.

15.6 . CHANCE! Full, on a good line. Prestwidge pushes forward and edges behind square. A run out chance but MELBOURNE STARS survive the attempt from Barsby's throw.

15.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Prestwidge moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a cut

15.4 2 Bell pitches one up, on a good line. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and skies a mediocre drive on the leg side for a pair of runs.

15.3 2 DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Prestwidge moves onto the back foot and skies a sloppy cut for 2 runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Litchfield.

15.2 . Good length from Bell, outside off stump once more. Prestwidge goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

15.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Prestwidge goes back and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across Prestwidge. She gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run behind square.

14.5 1lb Full ball, on line. Stalenberg pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye. Undefined appeal for LBW, however Stalenberg is given not out. undefined call for a review. The decision is upheld.

14.4 1 Bates pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Prestwidge. She moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance through the leg side field for one run.

14.3 W OUT! Bates breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Gibson shuffles down the pitch and lifts a shaky drive, and is brilliantly caught by Voll down the ground.

14.2 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across Gibson. She pushes forward and edges into their helmet while trying to play a sweep

14.1 2 Bates pitches one up, on a good line. Gibson advances down the pitch and skies a drive down the ground for two runs.

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gibson pushes forward and plays a pull for a run.

13.5 . Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gibson gets forward and drives

13.4 2 Good line and length from Bell again. Gibson goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull behind square, resulting in two leg byes.

13.3 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Stalenberg. She gets forward and leg glances for one run behind square.

13.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Gibson moves onto the back foot and drives poorly on the off side for 1 run.

13.1 . Good line and length. Gibson rocks back and glances

12.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Stalenberg rocks back and tucks a glance

12.5 1 Full, outside off. Gibson goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

12.4 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Gibson moves onto the front foot and defends

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Stalenberg goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Gibson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

11.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Stalenberg gets forward and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

11.5 . Voll pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Stalenberg. She shuffles down the pitch and flicks a glance

11.4 . Voll pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

11.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Gibson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

11.2 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Gibson gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Stalenberg shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

10.6 W OUT! Hancock gets the wicket! Good length from Hancock, outside off again. Dean gets forward and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Voll down the ground.

10.5 2 Free hit. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dean gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

10.5 nb No ball. Pitched up, outside off once again. Dean advances but lets that one travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dean gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a late cut

10.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Stalenberg gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Dean backs away and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Stalenberg rocks back and pulls for a single run.

9.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

9.5 . Barsby pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Stalenberg gets forward and finesses a glance

9.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Stalenberg pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep. SYDNEY THUNDER appeal, but Stalenberg is given not out.

9.3 1 Full toss, outside off once more. Dean gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

9.1 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Stalenberg gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 2 runs.

8.6 . Full, outside off stump again. Dean pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

8.5 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Lanning gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.4 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off. Stalenberg pushes forward and glances for one run behind square.

8.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Stalenberg gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

8.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

8.1 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Lanning moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 1 run.

7.6 . Voll pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Stalenberg moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a late cut

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Lanning gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Voll pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Lanning gets forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and cuts through point.

7.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Stalenberg rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

7.1 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Stalenberg pushes forward and guides a glance on the on side.

6.6 1 Full, outside off. Stalenberg moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

6.5 W OUT! Hancock breaks through! Back of a length from Hancock, on line once more. Samuel moves onto the back foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Barsby back behind square.

6.4 . Hancock pitches one up, on a good line. Samuel moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance

6.3 . Full, outside off once again. Samuel gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

6.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Samuel moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Lanning gets on the back foot and cuts for one run back through point.

5.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Lanning gets on the front foot and edges for one run on the off side.

5.5 1lb Full ball, outside off stump. Samuel goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull back behind point, resulting in one leg bye.

5.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Lanning gets forward and drives for 1 run.

5.3 1 Barsby pitches one up, outside off stump. Samuel rocks back and flicks a glance behind square for 1 run.

5.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Lanning moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Barsby, outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.6 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on line. Leeson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. SYDNEY THUNDER appeal, the umpire agrees, and Leeson has to depart

4.5 . Full, outside off once again. Leeson gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Leeson gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

4.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Lanning rocks back and cuts through point for one run.

4.2 . De Klerk pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lanning moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

4.1 . De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Lanning gets forward and drives

3.6 . Hancock pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Leeson pushes forward and defends

3.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Lanning rocks back and slices a late cut for a single run behind point.

3.4 . Hancock pitches one up, outside off stump again. Lanning gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Leeson moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lanning goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

3.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Lanning gets forward and drives

2.6 W OUT! Bates breaks through! Bates pitches one up, on a good line. AE Jones gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Barsby on the off side.

2.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the back foot and drives

2.4 . Pitched up, on a good line again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives poorly on the on side.

2.3 . Full, on line. AE Jones moves down the pitch and drives shakily down the ground.

2.2 4 FOUR! Bates pitches one up, outside off again. AE Jones advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

2.1 1 Good length from Bates, outside off stump. Lanning goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

1.6 . Bell pitches one up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones gets forward and drives

1.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and finesses a glance down the ground.

1.4 4 FOUR! Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

1.3 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lanning gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through point on the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Bell pitches one up, outside off once again. Lanning pushes forward and drives over the off side field for four runs.

1.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

1.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for two runs through point. Tidy work in the field by de Klerk results in a boundary being saved.

0.6 . Pitched up, on line. AE Jones moves down the pitch and defends

0.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

0.4 . Full, on a good line. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives

0.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. AE Jones moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

0.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Lanning gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

0.2 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Lanning moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance