Squads Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 16.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Darlington Hannah
bowler
Day Sophie
bowler
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Garth Kim
all rounder
Harris Laura
batsman
Gibson Maisy
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Kamboj Jasmine
no information yet
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Peschel Taneale
all rounder
Lanning Meg
batsman
Samantha Bates
bowler
Mackeon Ines
wicket keeper
Voll Georgia
batsman
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Match has not started yet