Squads Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 16.11.2026

T20

SYT
SYT
MES
MES

Playing

SYT
SYT
MES
MES
First TeamSecond Team
Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Kamboj Jasmine

no information yet

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Peschel Taneale

all rounder

Mackeon Ines

wicket keeper

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Bench

SYT
SYT
MES
MES

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet