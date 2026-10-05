Match details Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 16.11.2026

T20

SYT
SYT
MES
MES

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 08:10 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Thunder Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Darlington Hannah, Gill Hasrat, Harris Laura, Ismail Shabnim, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Peschel Taneale, Samantha Bates, Voll Georgia, Wilson Tahlia
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Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Day Sophie, Garth Kim, Gibson Maisy, Hayward Ella, Jones Amy, Kamboj Jasmine, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Mackeon Ines, McKenna Rhys, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Sutherland Annabel
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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