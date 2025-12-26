H2h Bengal vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

BEN
BEN
BAR
BAR
Bengal vs Baroda

List a, Vijay Hazare Trophy

BARBaroda

209

BENBengal

205

T20, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite

BARBaroda

181

BENBengal

182