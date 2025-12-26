H2h Rajasthan vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

RAJ
RAJ
JHA
JHA
Rajasthan vs Jharkhand

List a, Vijay Hazare Trophy

JHAJharkhand

301

RAJRajasthan

228

T20, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite

JHAJharkhand

215

RAJRajasthan

179