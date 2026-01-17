H2h Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals T20 SA20 27.01.2027

T20

DUR
DUR
PAA
PAA
Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals

T20, SA20

DURDurban Super Giants

189

PAAPaarl Royals

131

T20, SA20

PAAPaarl Royals

191

DURDurban Super Giants

186