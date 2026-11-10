Match details Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals T20 SA20 27.01.2027

T20

DUR
DUR
PAA
PAA

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, January 27, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durban Super Giants Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Ahmad Noor, Bedingham David, Bosch Eathan, Buttler Jos, Coetzee Gerald, Conway Devon, De Zorzi Tony, Dupavillon Daryn, Galiem Dayyaan, Harmer Simon, Islam Taijul, Jones Evan, Klaasen Heinrich, Livingstone Liam, Maphaka Kwena, Markram Aiden, Narine Sunil, Simelane Andile, Wege Gysbert, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Paarl Royals Squad

PlayersBaartman Ottniel, Basson JJ, Fortuin Bjorn, Halambage Vishen, Hermann Rubin, Lawrence Dan, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Malinga Eshan, Miller David, Mokoena Nqobani, Motie Gudakesh, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Powell Rovman, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Raza Sikandar, Salamkheil Waqar, Tribe Asa Mark, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Verreynne Kyle, Viljoen Hardus
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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