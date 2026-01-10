H2h Joburg Super Kings vs Mi Cape Town T20 SA20 10.02.2027

T20

JOB
JOB
CAP
CAP
Joburg Super Kings vs Mi Cape Town

T20, SA20

JOBJoburg Super Kings

198

CAPMi Cape Town

234

T20, SA20

CAPMi Cape Town

128

JOBJoburg Super Kings

123