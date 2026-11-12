Match details Joburg Super Kings vs Mi Cape Town T20 SA20 10.02.2027

T20

JOB
JOB
CAP
CAP

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, February 10, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Joburg Super Kings Squad

PlayersBacher Jarren, Burger Nandre, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Forrester Dian, Gleeson Richard, Hosein Akeal, Jansen Duan, King Brandon, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Smit Janco, Stolk Steve, Subrayen Prenelan, Tahir Imran, Timmers Neil, Topley Reece, Vince James
Benchno information yet

Mi Cape Town Squad

PlayersBosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Hendricks Reeza, Janat Karim, Khan Rashid, Lategan Dan, Linde George, Luus Tristan, Moores Tom, Piedt Dane, Pooran Nicholas, Pretorius Dwaine, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Shamsi Tabraiz, Smith Jason, Snyman Jacques, Van der Dussen Rassie, van Vuuren Tiaan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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