H2h Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 18.01.2027

T20

PAA
PAA
JOB
JOB
Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings

T20, SA20

PAAPaarl Royals

210

JOBJoburg Super Kings

174

T20, SA20

PAAPaarl Royals

122

JOBJoburg Super Kings

166

T20, SA20

JOBJoburg Super Kings

187

PAAPaarl Royals