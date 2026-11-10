Match details Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 18.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|SA20 2027
|Date:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, January 18, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Paarl Royals Squad
Joburg Super Kings Squad
|Players
|Bacher Jarren, Burger Nandre, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Forrester Dian, Gleeson Richard, Hosein Akeal, Jansen Duan, King Brandon, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Smit Janco, Stolk Steve, Subrayen Prenelan, Tahir Imran, Timmers Neil, Topley Reece, Vince James
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet