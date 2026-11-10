Match details Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 18.01.2027

T20

PAA
PAA
JOB
JOB

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, January 18, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Paarl Royals Squad

PlayersBaartman Ottniel, Basson JJ, Fortuin Bjorn, Halambage Vishen, Hermann Rubin, Lawrence Dan, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Malinga Eshan, Miller David, Mokoena Nqobani, Motie Gudakesh, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Powell Rovman, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Raza Sikandar, Salamkheil Waqar, Tribe Asa Mark, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Verreynne Kyle, Viljoen Hardus
Benchno information yet

Joburg Super Kings Squad

PlayersBacher Jarren, Burger Nandre, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Forrester Dian, Gleeson Richard, Hosein Akeal, Jansen Duan, King Brandon, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Smit Janco, Stolk Steve, Subrayen Prenelan, Tahir Imran, Timmers Neil, Topley Reece, Vince James
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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