H2h Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 28.01.2027

T20

SUN
SUN
JOB
JOB
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings

T20, SA20

SUNSunrisers Eastern Cape

178

JOBJoburg Super Kings

117

T20, SA20

JOBJoburg Super Kings

SUNSunrisers Eastern Cape