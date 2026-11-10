Match details Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 28.01.2027

T20

SUN
SUN
JOB
JOB

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 28, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Breetzke Matthew, Coles James Matthew, De Kock Quinton, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Green Chris, Gregory Lewis, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, King CJ, King JP, Kruger Patrick, Milne Adam, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Ratnayake Tharindu, Sipamla Lutho, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, van Buuren Mitchell, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Joburg Super Kings Squad

PlayersBacher Jarren, Burger Nandre, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Forrester Dian, Gleeson Richard, Hosein Akeal, Jansen Duan, King Brandon, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Smit Janco, Stolk Steve, Subrayen Prenelan, Tahir Imran, Timmers Neil, Topley Reece, Vince James
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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