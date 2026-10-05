Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs ACT Meteors T20 T20 Spring Challenge, Women 11.10.2026

T20

HOH
HOH
ACT
ACT

Match Info

Match:T20 Spring Challenge, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersBryce Kathryn
Benchno information yet

ACT Meteors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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