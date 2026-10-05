Squads Hobart Hurricanes vs ACT Meteors T20 T20 Spring Challenge, Women 11.10.2026

T20

HOH
HOH
ACT
ACT

Playing

HOH
HOH
ACT
ACT
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Bench

HOH
HOH
ACT
ACT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet