Highlights Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Test Series Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 09.11.2026
Full, on a good line. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Kumara, outside off. Taha Khan gets on the back foot but decides to just let it pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged
Good length, outside off stump. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Taha Khan pushes forward and defends
Short of a length, outside off stump. Taha Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Madushanka, outside off once more. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Madushanka pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a shaky drive
Madushanka comes around the wicket to Babar Azam. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets forward and outside edges
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot
Pitching on a good line and length. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Taha Khan pushes forward but opts to let that one pass through to Kusal Mendis
Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam gets forward but decides to let it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot
Good line and length from Kumara. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Babar Azam goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs through point.
Good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to Kusal Mendis without offering a shot
Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length, outside off stump. Babar Azam rocks back and guides a cut for a pair of runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan gets forward but opts to let that one travel through to Kusal Mendis without offering a shot
Madushanka pitches one up, on a good line. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.
FOUR! Madushanka drops one in short, pitching outside off. Taha Khan rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan rocks back and defends
Madushanka comes over the wicket to Taha Khan. Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump again. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot but allows it to pass through to the keeper
Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and edges for a run back behind point.
Length ball, outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward and punches a drive
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
No ball. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan moves onto the back foot and outside edges
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut
Back of a length, outside off. Taha Khan rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Taha Khan gets forward and edges for two runs behind square on the on side.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward but misses while attempting to defend
FOUR! Madushanka comes around the wicket. Madushanka pitches one up, on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.
Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut
On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Babar Azam. He moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Taha Khan not out. SRI LANKA call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Taha Khan is not out.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Taha Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan goes back and defends
Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and drives
On a good line and length from Asitha Fernando again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.
On a good line and length once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends
On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and edges through point.
On a good length, outside off again. Babar Azam gets forward but lets the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot
Good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends
M Rathnayaka comes around the wicket to Taha Khan. Length ball, outside off. Taha Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends for a run through the off side field.
Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward but decides to allow that one to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot
On a good line and length once again. Babar Azam pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire gives Babar Azam not out.
On a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire gives Babar Azam not out.
Good line and length from M Rathnayaka. Babar Azam pushes forward and edges
Good line and length from Asitha Fernando again. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for 1 run.
FOUR! Asitha Fernando pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.
Good line and length again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, on a good line. Babar Azam rocks back and finesses a leg glance for a couple of runs back behind square.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.
Good line and length once again. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.
Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off stump. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot but allows it to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched
Good length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan pushes forward but decides to just let the ball go through to the keeper
M Rathnayaka comes around the wicket to Taha Khan. Good length, outside off stump. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets forward but lets the ball travel through to the keeper unchallenged
On a good line and length. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward and defends
On a good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets forward but allows the ball to through to the keeper
On a good length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Taha Khan. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.
Good line and length from M Rathnayaka. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend
M Rathnayaka comes over the wicket to Babar Azam. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends
On a good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets forward and defends on the off side for a single run.
Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Taha Khan pushes forward but decides to allow it to go through to the keeper
Good length from M Rathnayaka, pitching outside off. Taha Khan pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump again. Taha Khan gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam pushes forward but allows it to pass through to the keeper without playing a shot
OUT! Asitha Fernando breaks through! Length ball, outside off stump. Arif pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Kusal Mendis
Back of a length, outside off once more. Arif moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot
Good length, pitching outside off. Arif gets forward but allows the ball to pass through to Kusal Mendis unchallenged
FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Arif gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
OUT! M Rathnayaka breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Awais pushes forward and inside edges, and is caught by Kusal Mendis
Length ball, outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off once again. Awais gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Awais. He pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Awais rocks back but allows it to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot
No ball. Back of a length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Awais goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend
On a good line and length from Kumara. Arif moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Fifty for Arif in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Arif gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
Dropped in short by Kumara, pitching on a good line once more. Arif ducks out of the way
On a good line and length. Arif gets forward and defends
FOUR! Kumara comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Arif moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.
Back of a length from Kumara, pitching on a good line but angled across Awais. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Arif rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from M Rathnayaka, on a good line. Arif moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Arif moves onto the front foot and defends
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Arif rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive
On a good line and length. Arif gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Arif pushes forward and defends for 2 runs.
Good length, outside off stump again. Awais moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend
Short of a length, outside off stump. Arif rocks back and leg glances for one run back behind square.
Good line and length once again. Arif gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, on a good line. Arif gets on the back foot and drives
On a good length, outside off once more. Arif gets on the front foot and eases a drive
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Arif moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Awais gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from M Rathnayaka. Awais pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Good length from M Rathnayaka, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets forward and defends
On a good length, outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot
On a good length, outside off again. Arif moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run through the off side field.
On a good length, outside off. Awais gets forward and edges
Good line and length from Kumara. Awais gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Kumara now coming around the wicket to Awais. Short of a length, outside off. Awais goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Short, outside off stump again. Arif rocks back and pulls sloppily behind square for three runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball pass through to Kusal Mendis without playing a shot
On a good length, outside off. Awais gets forward but allows it to go through to the keeper
On a good length, outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for two runs through the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs back through point.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but lets it go through to the keeper without playing a shot
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Arif gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Arif pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Kumara, pitching outside off again. Arif moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.
Good length from Kumara, pitching outside off. Arif gets forward but lets that one through to the wicketkeeper
On a good line and length from Kumara. Arif moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Back of a length from Madushanka, on line. Awais gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length. Awais pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs behind point.
On a good line and length from Madushanka. Awais moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot and drives
SIX! Asitha Fernando drops one in short, on line. Arif goes back and pulls for six runs back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif pushes forward and defends
Full, on a good line. Arif pushes forward and punches a drive
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Arif moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.
Back of a length, on a good line once again. Arif gets on the back foot and punches a drive
On a good line and length from Asitha Fernando. Arif gets on the front foot and defends
Short of a length, outside off stump. Awais rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive
FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Awais goes back and edges behind point for four runs.
Good length from Madushanka, outside off. Awais gets forward but lets the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot
Madushanka drops one in short, on a good line but angled across. Awais gets forward but makes no contact while trying a pull
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
Length ball, outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Arif goes back but swings and misses while trying a leg glance
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Arif gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Arif gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to travel through to Kusal Mendis unchallenged
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Arif moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.
Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, on leg stump. Arif goes back but makes no contact while trying a leg glance
On a good length, outside off. Arif gets forward but opts to let that one through to Kusal Mendis untouched
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets forward and drives for 4 runs behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and outside edges
Short of a length, on a good line. Awais gets on the back foot and flicks a glance
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but allows it to pass through to the keeper unchallenged
Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
FOUR! On a good line and length from Asitha Fernando. Arif gets forward and drives through the leg side field for four runs.
Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off. Arif moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it through to the keeper without playing a shot
Good line and length from Asitha Fernando again. Arif gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, on a good line. Arif gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Arif gets on the front foot and defends for a pair of runs on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif moves onto the back foot and defends
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot
Back of a length from Madushanka, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Arif moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.
Good line and length from Madushanka once again. Arif pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Madushanka, on line. Arif goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Awais pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick, and the ball rolls away for 1 bye, as a result of the sloppy delivery from Madushanka.
Good line and length from Madushanka. Arif gets on the front foot and edges for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais pushes forward and defends
Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off. Awais moves onto the front foot but watches that one through to Kusal Mendis untouched
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Awais goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Short of a length, on a good line. Awais gets on the back foot and defends
Short, outside off stump. Awais gets on the back foot and cuts
Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Awais gets forward and plays a defensive stroke