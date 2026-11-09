29.6 . Full, on a good line. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

29.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

29.4 . Back of a length from Kumara, outside off. Taha Khan gets on the back foot but decides to just let it pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

29.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Taha Khan pushes forward and defends

29.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Taha Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

28.6 . Good length from Madushanka, outside off once more. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

28.5 . Madushanka pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a shaky drive

28.4 . Madushanka comes around the wicket to Babar Azam. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets forward and outside edges

28.3 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

28.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.

28.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Taha Khan pushes forward but opts to let that one pass through to Kusal Mendis

27.6 . Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam gets forward but decides to let it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

27.5 . Good line and length from Kumara. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Babar Azam goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs through point.

27.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to Kusal Mendis without offering a shot

27.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

27.1 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Babar Azam rocks back and guides a cut for a pair of runs.

26.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan gets forward but opts to let that one travel through to Kusal Mendis without offering a shot

26.5 . Madushanka pitches one up, on a good line. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

26.4 4 FOUR! Madushanka drops one in short, pitching outside off. Taha Khan rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

26.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan rocks back and defends

26.2 . Madushanka comes over the wicket to Taha Khan. Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump again. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot but allows it to pass through to the keeper

26.1 1 Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and edges for a run back behind point.

25.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward and punches a drive

25.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

25.5 nb No ball. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan moves onto the back foot and outside edges

25.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

25.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Taha Khan rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

25.2 . Good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

25.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Taha Khan gets forward and edges for two runs behind square on the on side.

24.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

24.5 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

24.4 4 FOUR! Madushanka comes around the wicket. Madushanka pitches one up, on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

24.3 . Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

24.2 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive

24.1 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Babar Azam. He moves onto the back foot and defends

23.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Taha Khan not out. SRI LANKA call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Taha Khan is not out.

23.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Taha Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a couple of runs.

23.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan goes back and defends

23.2 . Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.1 . Good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and drives

22.6 2 On a good line and length from Asitha Fernando again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.

22.5 . On a good line and length once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

22.4 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives

22.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and edges through point.

22.2 . On a good length, outside off again. Babar Azam gets forward but lets the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

22.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

21.6 . M Rathnayaka comes around the wicket to Taha Khan. Length ball, outside off. Taha Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.5 1 Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends for a run through the off side field.

21.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward but decides to allow that one to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

21.3 . On a good line and length once again. Babar Azam pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire gives Babar Azam not out.

21.2 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire gives Babar Azam not out.

21.1 . Good line and length from M Rathnayaka. Babar Azam pushes forward and edges

20.6 . Good line and length from Asitha Fernando again. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.5 1 Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for 1 run.

20.4 4 FOUR! Asitha Fernando pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

20.3 . Good line and length again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.2 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Babar Azam rocks back and finesses a leg glance for a couple of runs back behind square.

20.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

19.6 1 Good line and length once again. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

19.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taha Khan gets on the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

19.4 . Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off stump. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot but allows it to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

19.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan pushes forward but decides to just let the ball go through to the keeper

19.2 . M Rathnayaka comes around the wicket to Taha Khan. Good length, outside off stump. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

19.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

18.6 . On a good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets forward but lets the ball travel through to the keeper unchallenged

18.5 . On a good line and length. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

18.4 . Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump. Taha Khan pushes forward and defends

18.3 . On a good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets forward but allows the ball to through to the keeper

18.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Taha Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

18.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Taha Khan. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

17.6 . Good line and length from M Rathnayaka. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

17.5 . M Rathnayaka comes over the wicket to Babar Azam. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

17.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Taha Khan gets forward and defends on the off side for a single run.

17.3 . Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Taha Khan pushes forward but decides to allow it to go through to the keeper

17.2 . Good length from M Rathnayaka, pitching outside off. Taha Khan pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

17.1 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Taha Khan gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

16.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

16.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam pushes forward but allows it to pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

16.4 W OUT! Asitha Fernando breaks through! Length ball, outside off stump. Arif pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Kusal Mendis

16.3 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Arif moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

16.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Arif gets forward but allows the ball to pass through to Kusal Mendis unchallenged

16.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Arif gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

15.6 W OUT! M Rathnayaka breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Awais pushes forward and inside edges, and is caught by Kusal Mendis

15.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Awais gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Awais. He pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick

15.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Awais rocks back but allows it to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

15.2 nb No ball. Back of a length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Awais goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

15.1 . Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

14.6 2 On a good line and length from Kumara. Arif moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

14.5 4 FOUR! Fifty for Arif in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Arif gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

14.4 . Dropped in short by Kumara, pitching on a good line once more. Arif ducks out of the way

14.3 . On a good line and length. Arif gets forward and defends

14.2 4 FOUR! Kumara comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Arif moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

14.1 1lb Back of a length from Kumara, pitching on a good line but angled across Awais. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

13.6 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Arif rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 . Back of a length from M Rathnayaka, on a good line. Arif moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Arif moves onto the front foot and defends

13.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Arif rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive

13.2 . On a good line and length. Arif gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

13.1 2 Good length from M Rathnayaka, outside off. Arif pushes forward and defends for 2 runs.

12.6 . Good length, outside off stump again. Awais moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

12.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Arif rocks back and leg glances for one run back behind square.

12.4 . Good line and length once again. Arif gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Arif gets on the back foot and drives

12.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Arif gets on the front foot and eases a drive

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Arif moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

11.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and defends

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Awais gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

11.4 . On a good line and length from M Rathnayaka. Awais pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

11.3 . Good length from M Rathnayaka, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets forward and defends

11.2 . On a good length, outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

11.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Arif moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run through the off side field.

10.6 . On a good length, outside off. Awais gets forward and edges

10.5 . Good line and length from Kumara. Awais gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.3 . Kumara now coming around the wicket to Awais. Short of a length, outside off. Awais goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

10.2 3 Short, outside off stump again. Arif rocks back and pulls sloppily behind square for three runs.

10.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball pass through to Kusal Mendis without playing a shot

9.5 . On a good length, outside off. Awais gets forward but allows it to go through to the keeper

9.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for two runs through the off side.

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and defends

9.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs back through point.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but lets it go through to the keeper without playing a shot

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif gets on the front foot and defends

8.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Arif gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side for four runs.

8.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Arif pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Kumara, pitching outside off again. Arif moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

8.2 . Good length from Kumara, pitching outside off. Arif gets forward but lets that one through to the wicketkeeper

8.1 . On a good line and length from Kumara. Arif moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

7.5 . Back of a length from Madushanka, on line. Awais gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . On a good line and length. Awais pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

7.2 . On a good line and length from Madushanka. Awais moves onto the front foot and defends

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot and drives

6.6 6 SIX! Asitha Fernando drops one in short, on line. Arif goes back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif pushes forward and defends

6.4 . Full, on a good line. Arif pushes forward and punches a drive

6.3 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Arif moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

6.2 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Arif gets on the back foot and punches a drive

6.1 . On a good line and length from Asitha Fernando. Arif gets on the front foot and defends

5.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Awais rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.5 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Awais goes back and edges behind point for four runs.

5.4 . Good length from Madushanka, outside off. Awais gets forward but lets the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

5.3 . Madushanka drops one in short, on a good line but angled across. Awais gets forward but makes no contact while trying a pull

5.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

5.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and defends

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Arif goes back but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Arif gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Arif gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to travel through to Kusal Mendis unchallenged

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Arif moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

4.2 . Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, on leg stump. Arif goes back but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

4.1 . On a good length, outside off. Arif gets forward but opts to let that one through to Kusal Mendis untouched

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets forward and drives for 4 runs behind point.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot and outside edges

3.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Awais gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

3.2 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but allows it to pass through to the keeper unchallenged

3.1 . Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Asitha Fernando. Arif gets forward and drives through the leg side field for four runs.

2.5 . Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off. Arif moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it through to the keeper without playing a shot

2.4 . Good line and length from Asitha Fernando again. Arif gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Arif gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Arif gets on the front foot and defends for a pair of runs on the off side.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif moves onto the back foot and defends

1.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

1.5 1 Back of a length from Madushanka, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Arif moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

1.4 . Good line and length from Madushanka once again. Arif pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . Back of a length from Madushanka, on line. Arif goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

1.2 1b Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Awais pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick, and the ball rolls away for 1 bye, as a result of the sloppy delivery from Madushanka.

1.1 1 Good line and length from Madushanka. Arif gets on the front foot and edges for one run.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Awais pushes forward and defends

0.5 . Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off. Awais moves onto the front foot but watches that one through to Kusal Mendis untouched

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Awais goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Awais gets on the back foot and defends

0.2 . Short, outside off stump. Awais gets on the back foot and cuts