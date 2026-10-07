Match details Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Test Series Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 09.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Test Series Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 09, 2026 - Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 09, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Pakistan Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Sri Lanka Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet