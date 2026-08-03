19.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Graham gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.3 1 Good length from Bell, outside off stump again. Holland pushes forward and pulls for a run.

19.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Holland gets forward and plays a square cut back behind point for four runs.

19.1 . Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump once more. Holland goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

18.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Graham gets on the front foot and plays a shaky pull for a single run.

18.4 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Holland. She moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

18.3 . Full, on a good line. Holland gets on the front foot and eases a drive

18.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holland pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

18.1 1 Good length from Molineux, pitching outside leg stump. Graham pushes forward and sweeps for a run back behind square.

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Thompson moves down the pitch and edges, and is impressively caught by Corteen-Coleman behind point.

17.2 . Good line and length from Wong. Thompson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance. The umpire gives Thompson out LBW, however Thompson signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

17.1 4 FOUR! Wong pitches one up, outside off. Thompson gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

16.5 6 SIX! Good length from Glenn, outside off. Thompson advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side.

16.4 1 Good length from Glenn, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Graham pushes forward and drives for one run.

16.2 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Graham steps back and pulls

16.1 2 Good length from Glenn, pitching on leg. Graham moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 2 runs through the on side field.

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Graham gets on the front foot and glances for a run through the on side field.

15.4 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Graham. She creates space and drives averagely behind point for a couple of runs.

15.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Graham moves onto the back foot but watches that one travel through to the wicketkeeper

15.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Graham pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

15.1 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, outside off. Thompson gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

14.5 1 Graham plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.4 1 Thompson defends for one run.

14.3 . 0 runs

14.2 1 Graham plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.2 1 wide

14.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Thompson pushes forward and glances for one run.

14.1 1w Wide. Yorker, outside off once more.

13.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Thompson moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Graham. She moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.3 2 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Graham gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

13.2 . Good length from Glenn, outside leg and angled across Graham. She steps back and drives through the off side field.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Thompson goes back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

12.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

12.2 W OUT! Bell gets one through! Good length, outside off. Wareham pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Wareham has to go

12.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Graham gets on the front foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for one run.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wareham gets forward and drives through the off side.

11.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Graham gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

11.3 1 Good length from Molineux, on leg stump. Wareham moves onto the front foot and switch hits sloppily for a run behind square.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Graham pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wareham pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

10.5 1 On a good line and length. Graham moves onto the front foot and lofts a pull for a single run down the ground.

10.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Graham gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

10.3 1 Good length from Glenn, outside leg. Wareham moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

10.2 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across. Graham gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wareham moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

9.5 . On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman once more. Graham gets on the back foot and drives

9.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Wareham gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

9.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Wareham goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

9.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Wareham gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs behind point.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

8.5 . 0 runs

8.4 4 FOUR! Graham plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

8.3 W OUT! Wong breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.2 . 0 runs

8.1 . 0 runs

7.5 . 0 runs

7.4 . 0 runs

7.3 1 Prendergast defends for 1 run.

7.1 . Good length from Glenn, outside leg. Prendergast goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

6.5 W OUT! Corteen-Coleman gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp moves down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Bell on the off side.

6.5 1w Wide. On a good line but angling loosely across Kemp and down the leg side. She rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Kemp advances and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs straight down the ground.

6.3 . CHANCE! Corteen-Coleman now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off again. Kemp moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive. A great stumping chance but it's squandered, and Kemp survives.

6.2 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

6.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Wareham rocks back and plays a cut for a pair of runs.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Wareham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

5.2 . Molineux now coming around the wicket to Wareham. Good length from Molineux, outside off stump. Wareham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kemp advances and punches a drive for one run.

4.5 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off once more. Wareham rocks back and outside edges for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Lee.

4.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Wareham moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

4.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Bell, outside off. Wareham pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

4.2 1 Bell pitches one up, outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

4.1 . Pitched up, on line. Kemp moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive

3.5 W OUT! Stumped. On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. McCaughan moves down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive. The glovework by Lee is good. SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows McCaughan is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.

3.4 . Good length from Corteen-Coleman, outside off stump. McCaughan advances down the pitch and punches a drive

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

3.2 W OUT! Corteen-Coleman breaks through! Good line and length once again. Voll gets on the front foot and lifts a bad sweep, and is remarkably caught by Glenn

3.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Voll shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

2.5 . Back of a length from Wong, pitching outside off. Voll pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive. SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Wong, on line. McCaughan gets on the back foot and plays a bad hook back behind square for 1 run.

2.3 . Back of a length from Wong, pitching outside off stump once again. McCaughan rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop. SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives McCaughan not out. SOUTHERN BRAVE call for a review. The decision is upheld.

2.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. McCaughan gets on the front foot and defends

1.5 1 Good length from Molineux, outside off. McCaughan goes back and drives for a single run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

1.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Voll pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

1.1 1 On a good line and length. McCaughan gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

0.5 1 Bell drops one in short, outside off once again. Voll rocks back and plays a poor hook for a run.

0.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off.

0.4 1 McCaughan defends for one run.

0.4 1w Wide. Short, on a good line but angling wildly across McCaughan. She gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

0.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching far outside off.

0.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. McCaughan gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Voll gets on the back foot and slices a cut back through point for one run.

0.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Voll gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive

0.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Voll moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

0.1 . Good length from Bell, on leg stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and defends

19.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Dattani pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

19.4 1 DROPPED! Good length from Graham, pitching outside off. Grewcock gets forward and lifts a drive for a run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by McCaughan.

19.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dattani gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

19.2 2 Good line and length. Dattani gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Wareham down the ground.

18.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Grewcock gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

18.4 4 FOUR! Sophia Smale comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching on leg. Grewcock gets forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

18.3 1 Sophia Smale now coming around the wicket to Wolvaardt. Pitched up, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

18.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Grewcock pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

18.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Grewcock gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

17.4 1 Good line and length from Wareham. Grewcock moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

17.3 1 Full toss, outside off again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

17.2 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Wareham. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

16.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for two runs.

16.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Grewcock gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

16.3 1 Back of a length from Graham, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

15.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and drives. She is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Wareham.

15.3 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

15.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

15.1 2 Prendergast drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Molineux rocks back and pulls back behind square for two runs.

14.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

14.4 1 Sophia Smale comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Sophia Smale, pitching outside off. Molineux goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt pushes forward and plays a paddle back behind square for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

13.4 1 Back of a length, outside leg. Molineux goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

13.3 1 Full, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

13.2 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg again. Molineux gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

13.1 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Molineux moves down the pitch and drives down the ground.

12.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

12.1 . Good line and length from Wareham once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

11.5 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Molineux. She pushes forward and drives

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Wareham down the ground.

11.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.2 . Good length from Graham, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive

11.1 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across Rodrigues. She pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

10.5 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and pulls for a single run.

10.4 . Prendergast drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and pulls poorly down the ground.

10.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Rodrigues goes back and inside edges for a single run back behind point.

10.2 2 Good length from Prendergast, outside leg. Rodrigues creates room and glances through the on side field for 2 runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

10.1 2w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, however it beats the keeper and trickles away for two wides. Tidy work in the field by Southby results in a boundary being saved.

9.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rodrigues gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

9.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and pulls down the ground for a single run.

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and sweeps shakily

9.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

9.1 . Yorker, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

8.3 2 Good length from Wareham, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rodrigues pushes forward and reverse sweeps for a couple of runs behind point.

8.2 1 Good length from Wareham, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.1 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Wolvaardt. She gets on the front foot and drives

7.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and cuts

7.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and drives

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Graham, pitching outside off once again. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

7.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

7.1 1 Good line and length. Rodrigues gets forward and tucks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

6.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run.

6.4 . Length ball, outside off once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Potts, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive for four runs through the leg side field.

6.2 . On a good line and length. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt creates room and drives averagely back behind point for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

5.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives

5.3 1 Good length from Sophia Smale, outside off stump. Rodrigues goes back and guides a glance for one run on the on side.

5.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Rodrigues pushes forward and defends

5.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Wolvaardt rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

4.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

4.4 1lb Back of a length, pitching on leg. Bouchier gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye. WELSH FIRE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

4.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and glances for one run behind square on the on side.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

3.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Rodrigues. She gets forward and finesses a glance for a run behind square on the leg side.

3.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

3.1 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and pulls poorly, and is caught by Kemp

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run on the on side.

2.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bouchier pushes forward and guides a glance through the leg side field for a run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Bouchier advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.

2.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and finesses a glance behind square for 1 run.

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

1.4 . Good length from Potts, outside off stump again. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive

1.3 1 Good length from Potts, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and drives on the off side. A mistake in the field allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Wolvaardt rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

1.1 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Lee moves down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Wareham on the off side.

0.5 . Good length from Potts, outside off. Lee gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Length ball, outside off. Lee moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.3 1 Good length from Potts, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke for a single run.

0.2 . Good length from Potts, outside off stump once again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke