Squads Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 03.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Adams Georgia
batsman
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Bell Lauren
bowler
Davies Freya
bowler
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Davis Georgia
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
George Katie
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Griffiths Alex
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Kemp Freya
bowler
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Langston Beth
bowler
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Levick Katie
bowler
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Nicholas Claire
bowler
Villiers Mady
bowler
Phillips Charley
batsman
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Windsor Emily
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Match has not started yet