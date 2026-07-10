Squads Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 03.08.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
SOU
SOU

Playing

WEL
WEL
SOU
SOU
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

no information yet

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Bench

WEL
WEL
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet