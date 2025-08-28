H2h Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 03.08.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
SOU
SOU
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave

The hundred, The Hundred, Women

SOUSouthern Brave

106

WELWelsh Fire

77

The hundred, The Hundred, Women

WELWelsh Fire

111

SOUSouthern Brave

112