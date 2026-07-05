Abdur Rahman Sudais

Abdur Rahman Sudais

bowler

Full name:Abdur Rahman Sudais
Nationality:Sweden

Teams

2023 Teams

Sweden

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs4848
Balls Faced5151
Avg1616
SR94.1194.11
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4242
Hundreds00

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