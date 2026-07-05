Aidan Andrews
bowler
|Full name:
|Aidan Andrews
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|82
|82
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|20.5
|20.5
|SR
|16.5
|16.5
|Eco
|7.45
|7.45
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|34
|34
|Balls Faced
|40
|40
|Avg
|17
|17
|SR
|85
|85
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0