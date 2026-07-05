Aidan Andrews

Aidan Andrews

bowler

Full name:Aidan Andrews

Teams

2023 Teams

Cossonay Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8282
Wickets44
Avg20.520.5
SR16.516.5
Eco7.457.45
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs3434
Balls Faced4040
Avg1717
SR8585
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3030
Hundreds00

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