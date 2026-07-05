Akeem Mark Anthony Dewar
bowler
|Full name:
|Akeem Mark Anthony Dewar
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|16
|7
|Innings
|24
|13
|7
|Overs
|402.4
|74.2
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|60
|4
|0
|Runs
|1296
|244
|153
|Wickets
|49
|14
|4
|Avg
|26.44
|17.42
|38.25
|SR
|49.3
|31.85
|31.5
|Eco
|3.21
|3.28
|7.28
|BB
|7
|3
|3
|4w
|5
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|16
|7
|Innings
|26
|14
|6
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|252
|117
|51
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|46
|Avg
|10.5
|9
|10.2
|SR
|0
|0
|110.87
|Fours
|0
|0
|5
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|52
|35
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0