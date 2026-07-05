Akeem Mark Anthony Dewar

Akeem Mark Anthony Dewar

bowler

Full name:Akeem Mark Anthony Dewar
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Ginger Generals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14167
Innings24137
Overs402.474.221.0
Balls---
Maidens6040
Runs1296244153
Wickets49144
Avg26.4417.4238.25
SR49.331.8531.5
Eco3.213.287.28
BB733
4w500
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14167
Innings26146
Not outs211
Runs25211751
Balls Faced0046
Avg10.5910.2
SR00110.87
Fours005
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest523514
Hundreds000

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Mason, Lindon

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Sheon, Andrew

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Reynold, Charles

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Charles, Denroy

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Lawrence, Lendon

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