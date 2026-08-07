Alanya Thorpe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Alanya Thorpe
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|10
|Overs
|35.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|2
|Runs
|147
|Wickets
|12
|Avg
|12.25
|SR
|17.5
|Eco
|4.2
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|4
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|23
|Balls Faced
|25
|Avg
|5.75
|SR
|92
|Fours
|2
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|20
|Hundreds
|0