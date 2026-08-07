Alanya Thorpe

Alanya Thorpe

all rounder

Full name:Alanya Thorpe
Nationality:Isle of Man
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Isle of Man Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches11
Innings10
Overs35.0
Balls-
Maidens2
Runs147
Wickets12
Avg12.25
SR17.5
Eco4.2
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches11
Innings4
Not outs0
Runs23
Balls Faced25
Avg5.75
SR92
Fours2
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest20
Hundreds0

Another Players

Barnett, Lucy

Barnett, Lucy

Overman, Rachel

Overman, Rachel

Perry, Catherine

Perry, Catherine

Cleator, Ellan

Cleator, Ellan

Carney, Kim

Carney, Kim

Murphy, Danielle

Murphy, Danielle

Crowe, Clare

Crowe, Clare

Henery, Caitlin

Henery, Caitlin

Webster, Rebecca

Webster, Rebecca

Wheeler, Lola

Wheeler, Lola