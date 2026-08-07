Lucy Barnett
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lucy Barnett
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Overs
|40.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|4
|Runs
|119
|Wickets
|15
|Avg
|7.93
|SR
|16.06
|Eco
|2.96
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not outs
|5
|Runs
|389
|Balls Faced
|281
|Avg
|64.83
|SR
|138.43
|Fours
|62
|Fifties
|4
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|66
|Hundreds
|0