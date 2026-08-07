Lucy Barnett

Lucy Barnett

all rounder

Full name:Lucy Barnett
Nationality:Isle of Man
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2025 Teams

Isle of Man Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches11
Innings11
Overs40.1
Balls-
Maidens4
Runs119
Wickets15
Avg7.93
SR16.06
Eco2.96
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs5
Runs389
Balls Faced281
Avg64.83
SR138.43
Fours62
Fifties4
Sixies1
Highest66
Hundreds0

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