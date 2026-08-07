Alecz D Day
all rounder
|Full name:
|Alecz D Day
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|12
|7
|Innings
|4
|12
|4
|Overs
|50.0
|56.1
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|0
|Runs
|183
|331
|77
|Wickets
|4
|6
|5
|Avg
|45.75
|55.16
|15.4
|SR
|75
|56.16
|12
|Eco
|3.66
|5.89
|7.7
|BB
|3
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|12
|7
|Innings
|8
|10
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|75
|248
|78
|Balls Faced
|151
|241
|93
|Avg
|10.71
|27.55
|13
|SR
|49.66
|102.9
|83.87
|Fours
|7
|24
|5
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|2
|8
|2
|Highest
|32
|61
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0