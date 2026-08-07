Alecz D Day

Alecz D Day

all rounder

Full name:Alecz D Day

Teams

2023 Teams

University of Queensland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4127
Innings4124
Overs50.056.110.0
Balls---
Maidens800
Runs18333177
Wickets465
Avg45.7555.1615.4
SR7556.1612
Eco3.665.897.7
BB322
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4127
Innings8106
Not outs110
Runs7524878
Balls Faced15124193
Avg10.7127.5513
SR49.66102.983.87
Fours7245
Fifties030
Sixies282
Highest326138
Hundreds000

Another Players

Davies, Oliver

Davies, Oliver