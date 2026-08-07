Ali Masood
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ali Masood
|Nationality:
|Estonia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|15.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|150
|150
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|50
|50
|SR
|30
|30
|Eco
|10
|10
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|160
|160
|Balls Faced
|154
|154
|Avg
|32
|32
|SR
|103.89
|103.89
|Fours
|17
|17
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|69
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0