Ali Masood

Ali Masood

all rounder

Full name:Ali Masood
Nationality:Estonia

Teams

2024 Teams

Estonia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Overs15.015.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs150150
Wickets33
Avg5050
SR3030
Eco1010
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs160160
Balls Faced154154
Avg3232
SR103.89103.89
Fours1717
Fifties11
Sixies11
Highest6969
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Rifaq

Khan, Rifaq

Gooch, Steffan

Gooch, Steffan

Masud, Bilal

Masud, Bilal

Panwar, Aditya

Panwar, Aditya

Rajput, Ram Krishan Singh

Rajput, Ram Krishan Singh

Gheewala, Pranay

Gheewala, Pranay

Paul, Aditya Savio

Paul, Aditya Savio

Robson, David

Robson, David

Vislapuu, Kalle

Vislapuu, Kalle

Sekaran, Rudesh

Sekaran, Rudesh