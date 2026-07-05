Aman Maheshwari

Aman Maheshwari

all rounder

Full name:Aman Maheshwari
Nationality:Croatia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Croatia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings22
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4949
Wickets11
Avg4949
SR3030
Eco9.89.8
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs99
Balls Faced2525
Avg1.81.8
SR3636
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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