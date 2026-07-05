Aman Maheshwari
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aman Maheshwari
|Nationality:
|Croatia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|5.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|49
|49
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|49
|49
|SR
|30
|30
|Eco
|9.8
|9.8
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|9
|Balls Faced
|25
|25
|Avg
|1.8
|1.8
|SR
|36
|36
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0