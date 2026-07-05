Naseem Khan

Naseem Khan

all rounder

Full name:Naseem Khan

Teams

2023 Teams

Croatia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings55
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8585
Wickets22
Avg42.542.5
SR2727
Eco9.449.44
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs4949
Balls Faced5656
Avg9.89.8
SR87.587.5
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2727
Hundreds00

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