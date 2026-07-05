Naseem Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Naseem Khan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|85
|85
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|42.5
|42.5
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|9.44
|9.44
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|49
|49
|Balls Faced
|56
|56
|Avg
|9.8
|9.8
|SR
|87.5
|87.5
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0