Sohail Ahmad

Sohail Ahmad

all rounder

Full name:Sohail Ahmad

Teams

2024 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings66
Overs10.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs135135
Wickets33
Avg4545
SR2020
Eco13.513.5
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs5151
Balls Faced5252
Avg8.58.5
SR98.0798.07
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2020
Hundreds00

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