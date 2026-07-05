Sohail Ahmad
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sohail Ahmad
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|10.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|135
|135
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|45
|45
|SR
|20
|20
|Eco
|13.5
|13.5
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|51
|Balls Faced
|52
|52
|Avg
|8.5
|8.5
|SR
|98.07
|98.07
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|20
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0