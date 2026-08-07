Amarpal Kaur

Amarpal Kaur

all rounder

Full name:Amarpal Kaur

Teams

2023 Teams

Canada Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches67
Innings60
Overs19.40
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs630
Wickets150
Avg4.20
SR7.860
Eco3.20
BB40
4w20
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches67
Innings66
Not outs22
Runs95121
Balls Faced121101
Avg23.7530.25
SR78.51119.8
Fours315
Fifties01
Sixies00
Highest3056
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mcgahey, Danielle

Mcgahey, Danielle

Saxena, Divya

Saxena, Divya

Rajput, Rabbjyot

Rajput, Rabbjyot

Zia, Saniyah

Zia, Saniyah

Misra, Rhea

Misra, Rhea

Perera, Achini

Perera, Achini

Zafar, Sana

Zafar, Sana

Gallagher, Nicole

Gallagher, Nicole

Bader, Habeeba

Bader, Habeeba

Kapadia, Krima

Kapadia, Krima