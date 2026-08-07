Amarpal Kaur
all rounder
|Full name:
|Amarpal Kaur
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|6
|0
|Overs
|19.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|63
|0
|Wickets
|15
|0
|Avg
|4.2
|0
|SR
|7.86
|0
|Eco
|3.2
|0
|BB
|4
|0
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|95
|121
|Balls Faced
|121
|101
|Avg
|23.75
|30.25
|SR
|78.51
|119.8
|Fours
|3
|15
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|30
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0