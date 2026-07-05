Divya Saxena
all rounder
|Full name:
|Divya Saxena
|Nationality:
|Kenya
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|5
|Innings
|15
|2
|Overs
|45.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|170
|26
|Wickets
|14
|2
|Avg
|12.14
|13
|SR
|19.28
|9
|Eco
|3.77
|8.66
|BB
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|5
|Innings
|15
|5
|Not outs
|4
|1
|Runs
|527
|109
|Balls Faced
|498
|150
|Avg
|47.9
|27.25
|SR
|105.82
|72.66
|Fours
|48
|8
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|Highest
|82
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0