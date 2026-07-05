Divya Saxena

Divya Saxena

all rounder

Full name:Divya Saxena
Nationality:Kenya

Teams

2023 Teams

Canada Women

Leeward Islands Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches165
Innings152
Overs45.03.0
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs17026
Wickets142
Avg12.1413
SR19.289
Eco3.778.66
BB41
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches165
Innings155
Not outs41
Runs527109
Balls Faced498150
Avg47.927.25
SR105.8272.66
Fours488
Fifties30
Sixies60
Highest8237
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Rajput, Rabbjyot

Rajput, Rabbjyot

Zia, Saniyah

Zia, Saniyah

Misra, Rhea

Misra, Rhea

Perera, Achini

Perera, Achini

Zafar, Sana

Zafar, Sana

Gallagher, Nicole

Gallagher, Nicole