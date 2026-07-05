Amit Nathwani
bowler
|Full name:
|Amit Nathwani
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|29
|29
|Innings
|28
|28
|Overs
|90.0
|90.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|619
|619
|Wickets
|34
|34
|Avg
|18.2
|18.2
|SR
|15.88
|15.88
|Eco
|6.87
|6.87
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|29
|29
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|8
|8
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|47
|47
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|57.44
|57.44
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0