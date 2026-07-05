Amit Nathwani

Amit Nathwani

bowler

Full name:Amit Nathwani
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2929
Innings2828
Overs90.090.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs619619
Wickets3434
Avg18.218.2
SR15.8815.88
Eco6.876.87
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2929
Innings1111
Not outs88
Runs2727
Balls Faced4747
Avg99
SR57.4457.44
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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