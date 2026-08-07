Amit Sumanta Sinha

Amit Sumanta Sinha

batsman

Full name:Amit Sumanta Sinha
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Star Sporting Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches324632
Innings15153
Overs62.062.05.0
Balls---
Maidens800
Runs20432036
Wickets452
Avg516418
SR9374.415
Eco3.295.167.2
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches324632
Innings553929
Not outs236
Runs1208793475
Balls Faced29491249474
Avg22.7922.0220.65
SR40.9663.49100.21
Fours1635632
Fifties732
Sixies91517
Highest1229777
Hundreds200

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