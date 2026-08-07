Amit Sumanta Sinha
batsman
|Full name:
|Amit Sumanta Sinha
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|46
|32
|Innings
|15
|15
|3
|Overs
|62.0
|62.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|0
|Runs
|204
|320
|36
|Wickets
|4
|5
|2
|Avg
|51
|64
|18
|SR
|93
|74.4
|15
|Eco
|3.29
|5.16
|7.2
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|46
|32
|Innings
|55
|39
|29
|Not outs
|2
|3
|6
|Runs
|1208
|793
|475
|Balls Faced
|2949
|1249
|474
|Avg
|22.79
|22.02
|20.65
|SR
|40.96
|63.49
|100.21
|Fours
|163
|56
|32
|Fifties
|7
|3
|2
|Sixies
|9
|15
|17
|Highest
|122
|97
|77
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0