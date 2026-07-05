Amy Seddon
all rounder
|Full name:
|Amy Seddon
|Nationality:
|France
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Overs
|46.5
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|1
|Runs
|262
|Wickets
|6
|Avg
|43.66
|SR
|46.83
|Eco
|5.59
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|14
|Not outs
|5
|Runs
|231
|Balls Faced
|233
|Avg
|25.66
|SR
|99.14
|Fours
|18
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|47
|Hundreds
|0