Amy Seddon

Amy Seddon

all rounder

Full name:Amy Seddon
Nationality:France
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

France Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches16
Innings16
Overs46.5
Balls-
Maidens1
Runs262
Wickets6
Avg43.66
SR46.83
Eco5.59
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches16
Innings14
Not outs5
Runs231
Balls Faced233
Avg25.66
SR99.14
Fours18
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest47
Hundreds0

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