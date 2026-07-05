Lydia Templeman

Lydia Templeman

batsman

Full name:Lydia Templeman
Nationality:France
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

France Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches17
Innings5
Overs14.2
Balls-
Maidens1
Runs82
Wickets5
Avg16.4
SR17.2
Eco5.72
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches17
Innings17
Not outs2
Runs103
Balls Faced174
Avg6.86
SR59.19
Fours10
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest27
Hundreds0

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