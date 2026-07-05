Lydia Templeman
batsman
|Full name:
|Lydia Templeman
|Nationality:
|France
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|5
|Overs
|14.2
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|1
|Runs
|82
|Wickets
|5
|Avg
|16.4
|SR
|17.2
|Eco
|5.72
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|103
|Balls Faced
|174
|Avg
|6.86
|SR
|59.19
|Fours
|10
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|27
|Hundreds
|0