Ankit Satyaveer Lamba

Ankit Satyaveer Lamba

batsman

Full name:Ankit Satyaveer Lamba
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8960
Innings001
Overs001.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0013
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco0013
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8960
Innings15960
Not outs005
Runs181691730
Balls Faced3961901580
Avg12.067.6631.45
SR45.736.31109.49
Fours3311160
Fifties0014
Sixies2053
Highest412085
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sankhla, Ashish

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Choudhary, Kartikey

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Yadav, Sachin

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Khan, Salman Faruk

Khan, Salman Faruk

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Patwal, Shubham

Patwal, Shubham

Cheeta, Sharad

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Choudhary, Aniket

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