Ankit Satyaveer Lamba
batsman
|Full name:
|Ankit Satyaveer Lamba
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|9
|60
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|13
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|13
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|9
|60
|Innings
|15
|9
|60
|Not outs
|0
|0
|5
|Runs
|181
|69
|1730
|Balls Faced
|396
|190
|1580
|Avg
|12.06
|7.66
|31.45
|SR
|45.7
|36.31
|109.49
|Fours
|33
|11
|160
|Fifties
|0
|0
|14
|Sixies
|2
|0
|53
|Highest
|41
|20
|85
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0