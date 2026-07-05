Annemijn van Beuge
bowler
|Full name:
|Annemijn van Beuge
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|12
|Innings
|3
|11
|Overs
|7.3
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|Runs
|70
|175
|Wickets
|0
|8
|Avg
|0
|21.87
|SR
|0
|23.25
|Eco
|9.33
|5.64
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|12
|Innings
|3
|6
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|32
|18
|Balls Faced
|94
|42
|Avg
|10.66
|6
|SR
|34.04
|42.85
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0