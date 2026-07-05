Annemijn van Beuge

Annemijn van Beuge

bowler

Full name:Annemijn van Beuge
Nationality:Netherlands

Teams

2024 Teams

Netherlands Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches312
Innings311
Overs7.331.0
Balls--
Maidens01
Runs70175
Wickets08
Avg021.87
SR023.25
Eco9.335.64
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches312
Innings36
Not outs03
Runs3218
Balls Faced9442
Avg10.666
SR34.0442.85
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest265
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Oosterom, Robyn van

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Zwilling, Iris

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van Vliet, Jolien

van Vliet, Jolien

Dekeling, Merel

Dekeling, Merel

Raad, Myrthe van den

Raad, Myrthe van den

Molkenboer, Phebe

Molkenboer, Phebe

Thomson, Annemijn

Thomson, Annemijn

Nicod, Lara Kathleen

Nicod, Lara Kathleen

Zwilling, Mikkie

Zwilling, Mikkie