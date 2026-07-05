Anthony Wilfrid Hawkins-Kay
all rounder
|Full name:
|Anthony Wilfrid Hawkins-Kay
|Nationality:
|Jersey
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|16
|9
|22
|Innings
|1
|15
|9
|21
|Overs
|9.0
|36.0
|59.1
|57.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|58
|266
|281
|400
|Wickets
|1
|14
|11
|21
|Avg
|58
|19
|25.54
|19.04
|SR
|54
|15.42
|32.27
|16.28
|Eco
|6.44
|7.38
|4.74
|7.01
|BB
|1
|4
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|16
|9
|22
|Innings
|1
|13
|5
|16
|Not outs
|0
|5
|2
|5
|Runs
|7
|122
|67
|149
|Balls Faced
|15
|136
|92
|168
|Avg
|7
|15.25
|22.33
|13.54
|SR
|46.66
|89.7
|72.82
|88.69
|Fours
|0
|8
|5
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|7
|27
|38
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0