Anthony Wilfrid Hawkins-Kay

Anthony Wilfrid Hawkins-Kay

all rounder

Full name:Anthony Wilfrid Hawkins-Kay
Nationality:Jersey

Teams

2023 Teams

Jersey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches116922
Innings115921
Overs9.036.059.157.0
Balls----
Maidens0020
Runs58266281400
Wickets1141121
Avg581925.5419.04
SR5415.4232.2716.28
Eco6.447.384.747.01
BB1454
4w0101
5w0010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches116922
Innings113516
Not outs0525
Runs712267149
Balls Faced1513692168
Avg715.2522.3313.54
SR46.6689.772.8288.69
Fours08511
Fifties0000
Sixies0010
Highest7273827
Hundreds0000

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