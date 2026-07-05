Benjamin David Hodfinger Stevens
all rounder
|Full name:
|Benjamin David Hodfinger Stevens
|Nationality:
|Jersey
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|20
|11
|26
|Innings
|1
|17
|9
|23
|Overs
|3.0
|44.3
|70.2
|64.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Runs
|28
|285
|279
|424
|Wickets
|0
|13
|9
|21
|Avg
|0
|21.92
|31
|20.19
|SR
|0
|20.53
|46.88
|18.42
|Eco
|9.33
|6.4
|3.96
|6.57
|BB
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|20
|11
|26
|Innings
|1
|20
|11
|25
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Runs
|1
|327
|195
|381
|Balls Faced
|5
|335
|320
|401
|Avg
|1
|17.21
|19.5
|16.56
|SR
|20
|97.61
|60.93
|95.01
|Fours
|0
|30
|17
|34
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|6
|6
|Highest
|1
|44
|43
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0