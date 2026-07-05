Benjamin David Hodfinger Stevens

Benjamin David Hodfinger Stevens

all rounder

Full name:Benjamin David Hodfinger Stevens
Nationality:Jersey

Teams

2023 Teams

Jersey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1201126
Innings117923
Overs3.044.370.264.3
Balls----
Maidens0090
Runs28285279424
Wickets013921
Avg021.923120.19
SR020.5346.8818.42
Eco9.336.43.966.57
BB0333
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1201126
Innings1201125
Not outs0112
Runs1327195381
Balls Faced5335320401
Avg117.2119.516.56
SR2097.6160.9395.01
Fours0301734
Fifties0000
Sixies0666
Highest1444344
Hundreds0000

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