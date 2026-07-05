Anubhav Santosh Agarwal

Anubhav Santosh Agarwal

all rounder

Full name:Anubhav Santosh Agarwal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches131
Innings221
Overs245.27.0
Balls--
Maidens490
Runs74031
Wickets311
Avg23.8731
SR47.4842
Eco3.014.42
BB61
4w10
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches131
Innings150
Not outs40
Runs1230
Balls Faced3330
Avg11.180
SR36.930
Fours130
Fifties00
Sixies50
Highest300
Hundreds00

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