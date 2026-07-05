Anubhav Santosh Agarwal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Anubhav Santosh Agarwal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|1
|Innings
|22
|1
|Overs
|245.2
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|49
|0
|Runs
|740
|31
|Wickets
|31
|1
|Avg
|23.87
|31
|SR
|47.48
|42
|Eco
|3.01
|4.42
|BB
|6
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|1
|Innings
|15
|0
|Not outs
|4
|0
|Runs
|123
|0
|Balls Faced
|333
|0
|Avg
|11.18
|0
|SR
|36.93
|0
|Fours
|13
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|Highest
|30
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0