Himanshu Mantri
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Himanshu Mantri
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|20
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|20
|2
|Innings
|34
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|1198
|133
|Balls Faced
|2664
|126
|Avg
|36.3
|66.5
|SR
|44.97
|105.55
|Fours
|125
|15
|Fifties
|4
|2
|Sixies
|11
|1
|Highest
|165
|73
|Hundreds
|3
|0