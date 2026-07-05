Himanshu Mantri

Himanshu Mantri

wicket keeper

Full name:Himanshu Mantri
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches202
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches202
Innings342
Not outs10
Runs1198133
Balls Faced2664126
Avg36.366.5
SR44.97105.55
Fours12515
Fifties42
Sixies111
Highest16573
Hundreds30

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