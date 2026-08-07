Parth Mukesh Sahani

Parth Mukesh Sahani

batsman

Full name:Parth Mukesh Sahani
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12252
Innings21016
Overs9.346.232.0
Balls---
Maidens022
Runs45251247
Wickets249
Avg22.562.7527.44
SR28.569.521.33
Eco4.735.417.71
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12252
Innings22047
Not outs0414
Runs164111101
Balls Faced25493884
Avg825.6833.36
SR6483.36124.54
Fours23380
Fifties014
Sixies0742
Highest116890
Hundreds000

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