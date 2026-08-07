Parth Mukesh Sahani
batsman
|Full name:
|Parth Mukesh Sahani
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|22
|52
|Innings
|2
|10
|16
|Overs
|9.3
|46.2
|32.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|2
|Runs
|45
|251
|247
|Wickets
|2
|4
|9
|Avg
|22.5
|62.75
|27.44
|SR
|28.5
|69.5
|21.33
|Eco
|4.73
|5.41
|7.71
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|22
|52
|Innings
|2
|20
|47
|Not outs
|0
|4
|14
|Runs
|16
|411
|1101
|Balls Faced
|25
|493
|884
|Avg
|8
|25.68
|33.36
|SR
|64
|83.36
|124.54
|Fours
|2
|33
|80
|Fifties
|0
|1
|4
|Sixies
|0
|7
|42
|Highest
|11
|68
|90
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0